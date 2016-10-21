BALTIMORE (AP) — A former National Security Agency contractor accused in a massive theft of classified information will remain in custody.
U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite made the decision Friday after hearing arguments from the government and defense lawyers.
The Justice Department has accused Harold T. Martin III of Glen Burnie, Maryland, of a “breathtaking” theft of top secret government information.
Martin was arrested in August.
Prosecutors said agents seized dozens of laptops and digital devices as well as six full bankers’ boxes worth of documents.
Martin’s attorneys have argued that he does not pose a flight risk and is no danger to the community.
Prosecutors raised the prospect that Martin is or could be in touch with a foreign government that could offer him shelter.
