WASHINGTON (AP) — James Comey, the FBI director fired by President Donald Trump, will give a series of lectures at Howard University.

The historically black college in the nation’s capital announced Wednesday that Comey will be the keynote speaker at the school’s opening convocation Sept. 22 and will “lead and conduct” five lectures during the academic year.

The university said Comey will donate his entire compensation of $100,000 to a Howard University scholarship fund

The school’s president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, said in a statement that he hopes Comey’s lectures will “go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

The lecture topics were not announced. In the school’s statement, Comey credited Howard for what he called a “long-standing history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today.”

Comey was appointed FBI director in September 2013 by President Barack Obama. The traditional 10-year term for FBI chiefs was cut short when he was fired by Trump in May amid an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Prior to becoming FBI director, Comey held positions at an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond Law School and as a specialist in national security law at Columbia University Law School.