WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has hired a former official at an embattled for-profit university to head the agency’s unit investigating fraud at for-profit colleges.

Julian Schmoke Jr. is a former associate dean at DeVry University. The decision to hire him has prompted criticism from Democrats who say he can’t be trusted as an objective investigator, given his industry ties.

Chris Murphy — a Democratic senator from Connecticut — tweets: “This is a joke, right?”

Murphy weighed in Tuesday after the story was first reported by Politico.

The department’s announcement Thursday about Schmoke cited his experience and said “he ensured the delivery of a quality education to students” at DeVry.

Last year, DeVry and its parent company agreed to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the school misled students through deceptive ads.