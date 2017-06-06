WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son says allegations that members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is “the greatest hoax of all time.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired Tuesday, Eric Trump asserted that the Trumps have no dealings with Russia and no projects with Russia.

The president’s eldest son, Don Jr., also interviewed on Good Morning America, said that the investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties “smells like a witch hunt.”

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week, during which he will inevitably be questioned about any links Trump associates may have had with the Russian government.

Trump fired Comey last month in a move that led many to suggest he was trying to undermine the ongoing investigation.