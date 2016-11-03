WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released emails show Hillary Clinton and a senior aide discussing how to send a secure cell phone: Use FedEx or a personal courier?

The State Department says either approach would have been acceptable, if the telephone was rendered inoperable for the journey.

The unusual 2010 exchange begins with Clinton confidante Huma Abedin telling her boss she’ll send the secure phone from Washington before her husband, then-Rep. Anthony Weiner, takes her to the airport. Clinton asks if one of Weiner’s “trusted staff” could make the delivery.

It’s unclear how the phone was sent.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says such phones could be configured so they’re suitable for transport. When configured properly, he said, they could be delivered by FedEx or by someone outside the department.