WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the Trump administration is proposing “the most ambitious expansion” of school choice in American history.
But in a speech Monday night, DeVos is giving little detail on exactly how that proposal would work, other than saying states should be able to opt out of the program.
At the same, DeVos is warning states against opting out. She says if states don’t participate, “They will be hurting the children and families who can least afford it.”
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump asked Congress to work with him on expanding charter and private school voucher programs nationwide, but he gave no specifics. School choice advocates are divided over whether to push charter and vouchers on the federal or state level.
