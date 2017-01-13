WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the great port-a-potty cover-up for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Workers preparing for the inauguration Jan. 20 have taped over the name of the company — “Don’s Johns” — that has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events.
Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals. But the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers.
Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.
The company’s name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera.
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee had no immediate comment Friday.
