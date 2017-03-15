They testified before a Senate committee on the sixth anniversary of Syria's civil war, which has killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions of others and contributed to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors who worked in Syria are describing horrific conditions in the war-torn country and pleading with U.S. lawmakers to protect and save millions of Syrians.

They testified Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the sixth anniversary of Syria’s bitter civil war. The conflict has killed more than 400,000 people, displaced millions of others and contributed to Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.

A doctor identified only as Farida for security reasons tells the committee she was an obstetrician in an Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, where there were bodies parts scattered and “blood everywhere.”

Dr. Abu Rajab says the hospital he was stationed at in Aleppo was hit by airstrikes 22 times in three years.

A doctor identified as Abdulkhalek says the “world failed Aleppo.”