WASHINGTON (AP) — A government advisory panel is recommending that the Homeland Security Department continue using private, for-profit jails to house immigrants facing deportation.

The panel is part of the Homeland Security Advisory Council and recommends that Immigration and Customs Enforcement also improve oversight of private jails and try to limit the time detainees are held in county jails to no more than 72 hours.

The group’s report was made public Thursday.

The recommendation to stick with private jails comes months after the Justice Department announced that the Bureau of Prisons would phase out the use of such facilities as contracts expire.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh (jay) Johnson asked the advisory panel to review the policy amid pressure from critics of the jail system and because of the Justice Department’s decision.