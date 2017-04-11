WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns is going to make this year’s promised overhaul of the tax code “much harder.”

Sen. Charles Schumer says Trump is opening himself to second guessing about his motives for supporting different policies and that the average American will think he’s making changes because “it’s good for him.”

The New York Democrat told reporters on a conference call that potential conflicts of interest “should be made clear so hopefully he can clean them up.”

Trump has promised to cut taxes for middle income workers. His administration is grappling with how to handle the tax issue in the wake of last month’s failure to deliver on promises to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.