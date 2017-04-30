In a largely leaderless Democratic Party, two distinct groups are emerging. Competing against the older politicians is a large and shapeless set of younger candidates who span the ideological spectrum: governors, senators, mayors, wealthy execs and even members of the House.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A vast array of Democratic leaders, divided by generations but uniformly emboldened by President Donald Trump’s perceived vulnerability, have begun taking palpable steps toward seeking the White House in an election that is still 3 1/2 years away.

In a largely leaderless party, two distinct groups are emerging.

On one side are three potential candidates approaching celebrity status who would all be older than 70 on Election Day: Former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

All three are fiery speakers inclined toward economic populism, and they have urged the Democratic Party to shift in that direction since its defeat in November.

Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 primaries, may loom largest over the next Democratic race. He is already planning his first return trip to early-voting Iowa in July, and plans to be the keynote speaker at the convention of a social-justice organization that works closely with his political group, Our Revolution.

Warren, the only one of the three who has not run for president before, has mapped out an intensive speaking schedule.

Last weekend, she traveled to Detroit to address the annual fundraising dinner for the local chapter of the NAACP, excoriating Trump for stirring “deep ugliness” in the country.

Introducing Warren was Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who hailed her as a woman who “might just be the next president.”

And at a $25-per-person fundraising event for Warren at the same venue, she was greeted with chants of “2020!” as she addressed supporters, according to Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

Competing against the Democrats’ senior cohort is a large and relatively shapeless set of younger candidates who span the ideological spectrum: governors, senators, mayors, wealthy executives and even members of the House.

They are animated by the president’s turbulent debut and the recent history, from President Barack Obama’s victory in 2008 to Trump’s last year, of upstart candidates’ catching fire.

In the Senate alone, as much as a quarter of the Democrats’ 48-member caucus are thought to be giving at least a measure of consideration to the 2020 race, among them Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California. All are closer to 40 than 80.

Trump’s lack of conventional qualifications for the presidency may draw outside-the-box challengers who see him as having opened a range of unconventional paths.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a 38-year-old veteran of the Iraq War who has been a pointed critic of Trump, in private conversations, has not ruled out running.

High-profile city executives — like Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, 46, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans, 56, who did a tour of cable shows last week after overseeing the initial removal of Confederate statues from his city — may also consider the race.

For now, however, it is the party’s septuagenarian trio that is casting the longest shadow over 2020, and all three have taken steps to extend or expand their leadership status in the party.

While some Democrats worry about running yet another candidate of Trump’s generation for president, Susie Tompkins Buell, a prominent Democratic donor, said in an interview that 2020 might be too soon for some of the party’s biggest talents — like Harris, who took office in January, and Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor of California, who is running for governor.

Younger Democratic hopefuls are unlikely to share Buell’s reservations. In the Senate, Booker, Gillibrand and Klobuchar have been reaching out to national donors and planning travel beyond their home states. Klobuchar is scheduled to address a Democratic Party dinner in Iowa next weekend.

Booker, who has long cultivated a donor network on the West Coast, visited Los Angeles in April to raise money and collect an award from the Humane Society. Steve Westly, a former eBay executive and major fundraiser for the Obama and Clinton campaigns, said Booker had privately indicated that he was open to a 2020 campaign.

“He’s saying: Look, we’re all doing our best to sort out what the Trump presidency means and push back in the appropriate way,” Westly said.