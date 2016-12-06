WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has found a way to protect health care benefits for thousands of retired coal miners whose benefits are set to expire at the end of the year.
But Democrats say the solution offered by the Kentucky Republican is only temporary and does not protect pension benefits that also are at risk. McConnell says he is working with House Speaker Paul Ryan to include money for miner’s benefits in a temporary spending bill slated for a vote this week.
Democrats called the four-month fix inadequate. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would block other bills on the Senate floor until miners get their full health care and pension money.
McConnell has blocked a vote on a bipartisan bill to protect miners’ benefits.
