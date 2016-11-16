WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to a Democratic congressman has pleaded guilty to willfully failing to file individual income tax returns.
The Justice Department says in a statement issued Wednesday that Issac Lanier Avant failed to file timely returns between 2008 and 2013 despite earning more than $165,000 annually.
The website Legistorm lists Avant’s position as chief of staff to Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Thompson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Justice Department says Avant filed returns in 2006 and 2007, but those filings each contained false deductions.
Sentencing is scheduled in January. Avant faces a statutory maximum sentence of one year in prison. As part of his plea agreement, Avant has agreed to pay a restitution of more than $153,000 to the IRS.
