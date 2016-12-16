WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior House Democrat is accusing Michigan’s Republican governor of stonewalling the House Oversight Committee over documents the panel is seeking related to Flint, Michigan’s ongoing water crisis.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, senior Democrat on the oversight panel, says he wants Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to produce key Flint-related documents within 30 days. Cummings says Snyder and his administration have obstructed the committee’s investigation into the Flint crisis for a year, refusing to provide — or even search for — key documents.

Cummings says Snyder’s intransigence has thwarted committee efforts to answer critical questions about what he knew as the crisis unfolded and why he didn’t act sooner to fix Flint’s water problem.

Cummings asked GOP Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah to issue a subpoena compelling Snyder to produce the documents.