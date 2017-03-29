David Friedman, Donald Trump's former bankruptcy attorney, has been sworn in as U.S. envoy to Israel, becoming the president's first ambassador to take office.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bankruptcy attorney David Friedman has been sworn in as U.S. envoy to Israel, becoming President Donald Trump’s first ambassador to take office.
Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office Wednesday to Friedman, who is Trump’s former bankruptcy lawyer.
The Senate confirmed Friedman’s nomination by a vote of 52-46 last week, largely along party lines.
Lawmakers brushed aside complaints from Democrats that Friedman lacked the temperament for such a top-flight diplomatic post. At his Senate confirmation hearing in February, Friedman acknowledged making incendiary comments about former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and liberal Jewish advocacy groups.
The son of an Orthodox rabbi, Friedman has been a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements and an opponent of Palestinian statehood.
