A live cam from the National Mall in Washington, D.C., captured the size of the crowd during the inauguration Friday, and during Saturday's women's march.

Aerial images below show a much larger crowd for the Women’s March on Saturday than for President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday in Washington, D.C.

Of course, many more people viewed the inaugural proceedings on television than attended in person. Nielsen is estimating that 31 million viewers watched TV coverage of the inauguration.

This isn’t the first time the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration has been compared to other events on the National Mall. Far fewer people were in attendance Friday than at President Barack Obama’s swearing-in eight years ago. Obama’s first inauguration drew more television viewers as well — 37.8 million. (The most-watched inauguration since 1969 was President Ronald Reagan’s first oath-taking in 1981, seen by 41.8 million people.)

The images below — captured by an EarthCam atop the Smithsonian Institution’s North Flag Tower — show the crowds on the National Mall during the inaugural address of President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017 (left) and around 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time during the Women’s March on Washington the following day (right). Drag the slider to compare for yourself.

Correction: Information in this article, originally published Jan. 21, 2017, was corrected Jan. 21, 2017. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the EarthCam is atop the Washington Monument. The EarthCam is atop the Smithsonian Institution’s North Flag Tower.

[Live updates: Women’s marches in Seattle, D.C. on day after President Trump inauguration]