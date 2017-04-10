WASHINGTON (AP) — The conservative Club for Growth says it is launching TV spots pressuring moderate Republican lawmakers to support the party’s languishing health care bill.
The ads are the latest step in a GOP civil war that derailed the House measure last month.
The group said Monday it is starting a $1 million ad campaign beginning Tuesday with national ads on television and online. Officials said that Thursday, they will run ads in the districts of 10 House moderates.
In a conference call, club vice president Andy Roth named two of the moderates: Reps. Chris Collins of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Both have faulted conservative Republicans for wrecking the bill.
The liberal Save My Care group is running ads criticizing seven GOP lawmakers for not overtly opposing the legislation.
