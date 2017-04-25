WASHINGTON (AP) — The panel that approves media credentials to cover Congress has declined to grant permanent credentials to Breitbart News Network, LLC.

The Standing Committee of Correspondents voted unanimously Tuesday to table an application from Breitbart and declined to extend temporary credentials beyond May 31.

News organizations seeking credentials for its reporters must be editorially independent of any institution or interest group that lobbies the federal government. The committee can reject applicants that fail to provide the information needed to make that verification.

Breitbart is a conservative media outlet that was headed by Steve Bannon before he joined the Trump administration as a chief strategist and senior counselor.

Committee chairman Billy House says questions have centered on whether several top editors at Breitbart are actively engaged by or affiliated with advocacy groups.