WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has yet to make good on his pledge to pursue closer cooperation and friendlier ties to Russia, but a planned trip to Russia by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may test whether the detente will be more than just talk.

Tillerson is skipping a NATO meeting in Brussels, a move that has alarmed U.S. allies. That decision is reinforcing concerns about the U.S. commitment to NATO. Trump has repeatedly fueled those concerns by disparaging NATO and criticizing members who spend too little on defense.

Still, the worst fears of Russia skeptics have yet to be realized under Trump, as investigations into his campaign’s Moscow connections continue. He hasn’t rolled back Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia or stepped up military coordination in Syria.