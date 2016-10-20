Climate change was the issue not to be named through three presidential debates.

Introductions are in order. Climate change, meet the presidential-debate moderators. Presidential-debate moderators, meet climate change.

That wasn’t so difficult, was it? Too bad after-the-fact introductions won’t do American voters concerned about climate change any good. Three presidential debates, four moderators and the only question to touch on climate change was from a guy in red sweater who works at a coal plant asking about energy policy.

The closest the candidates got to the topic was Hillary Clinton bringing up Donald Trump’s belief that climate change is a hoax created by China. And Trump talking about clean coal.

Through three debates, moderators asked questions about the economy, foreign policy, the national debt and each candidates take on why they are fit to be president. So why wasn’t a single question asked about climate change? It would have been useful to hear more about how the two candidates differ on the issue and how they plan to address climate change.

It is an issue that voters say they care about. The latest Gallup poll on the environment shows that 64 percent of Americans are concerned about global warming, which is an eight-year high. Yet, climate change received a mere 5 minutes and 27 seconds of discussion. Grist points out that is only 2 percent of the three debates, and that this year is in line with the 2012 (0 minutes), 2008 (5 minutes, 18 seconds) and 2004 (5 minutes, 14 seconds) debates.

Voters are left to do the work themselves on an issue of great importance.