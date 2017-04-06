PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — China’s President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) has arrived in Florida for meetings with President Donald Trump.

Xi landed in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday and was greeted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, ahead of meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s resort.

Trump is due to arrive in Florida later Thursday.

The introductory meetings will cover topics from trade to North Korea’s recent nuclear tests.

Trump campaigned on taking a harder line on China, saying previous presidents allowed China to steal jobs that could otherwise go to Americans. He’s also said he is repared to go it alone on North Korea if China isn’t willing to exert pressure on its neighbor.