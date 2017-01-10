NEW YORK (AP) — British singers Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson have declined to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Church wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that Trump’s “staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye.”
A spokeswoman for the transition did not to respond to a request for comment.
Ferguson, a runner-up on “The X Factor” in the U.K., wrote on her website Tuesday that she would have only performed at the Jan. 20 inauguration if she were allowed to sing Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” a song that protested racism and the lynching of African Americans.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
She wrote: “I wanted to try and help educate the people watching of where division and separation can lead to if not corrected.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.