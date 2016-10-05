WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is strongly indicating it will side with a black Texas prison inmate who argues improper testimony about his race tainted his death sentence.

Conservative and liberal justices alike agreed Wednesday that inmate Duane Buck is entitled to a new court hearing.

The only issue in arguments at the high court appeared to be whether to throw out Buck’s sentence altogether and order a new punishment hearing. The court also could merely instruct lower courts to decide whether the death sentence can stand.

Buck has been trying for years to get federal courts to look at his claim that his rights were violated when jurors were told by a defense expert witness that Buck was more likely to be dangerous in the future because he is black.