WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline the Democratic National Committee’s annual LGBT Gala in New York next month, the DNC says.
DNC Chair Tom Perez says the former vice president will receive the inaugural LGBT hero award for his advocacy on behalf of gays and lesbians at the June 21 dinner.
Gays and lesbians represent a key voting group that supported former President Barack Obama’s two campaigns. Biden spoke out in favor of gay marriage in 2012, three days before Obama declared his support for same-sex marriage.
Perez says Biden has been at the “forefront of transgender equality, calling it ‘the civil rights issue of our time.'”
Biden has insisted he won’t run for president in 2020, telling Democrats in New Hampshire last month, “Guys, I’m not running.”