NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has officially blessed a book by his White House photographer.

Obama is contributing a foreword to Pete Souza’s “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Monday. Souza’s book comes out in November and builds on his widely followed Instagram account that has contrasted the Trump administration with images from Obama’s years in office.

Souza has known Obama for more than a decade, dating back to when Obama was a U.S. senator from Illinois. A previous book of Souza pictures, “The Rise of Barack Obama,” came out in 2008. Souza also was a White House photographer during Ronald Reagan’s administration.