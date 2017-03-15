WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 36 hours after it started, the bipartisan road trip has ended and two Texas congressmen are back at work.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd and Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke started their trip in San Antonio Tuesday morning and have livestreamed the entire ride on Periscope and Facebook Live, calling their trip a bipartisan town hall. They put on their ties and pulled up outside the Capitol Wednesday evening with minutes to spare before a 6:30 p.m. House vote, welcomed by around 30 well-wishers, staffers and media.

The two rented a Chevrolet Impala in San Antonio on Tuesday after attending a veterans’ town hall together and Hurd’s flight was canceled due to bad weather in the Northeast.