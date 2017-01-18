Are you planning to be in the nation's capital this weekend? We’d like to hear from you.

This weekend in Washington, D.C., will be marked by celebration for a new president being inaugurated Friday, but also demonstrations against him.

With more than 200,000 people saying they will attend the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, it is expected to be one of the larger demonstrations the nations’s capital has ever seen.

Are you planning to attend the inauguration, the march, or mark the event in some other way in Washington D.C.? We’d like to hear from you about your plans to travel to support — or oppose — the new administration.