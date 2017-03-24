WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says the families of Jewish worshippers who were killed or wounded during a 2011 attack in the West Bank can’t sue the Palestinian Authority for damages in U.S. courts.
The decision Friday upheld a lower court ruling to dismiss the case.
The attack by a Palestinian security guard killed Ben-Yosef Livnat, an Israeli citizen, and wounded Americans Yitzhak Safra and Natan Safra. The worshippers had come to pray at a site known as Joseph’s Tomb without authorization.
The families sued under the federal Anti-terrorism Act, saying the shooting took place at the behest of the Palestinian Authority and was directed at the U.S.
Most Read Stories
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
The U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said there was no evidence the attack targeted the U.S.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.