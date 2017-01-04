WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden plans to partner with the University of Delaware on an economic and domestic policy initiative after leaving the White House.
That’s according to an aide to Biden who requested anonymity because the partnership hasn’t yet been publicly announced.
Biden also plans an affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania centered on foreign policy issues. Biden appeared to reference that project Tuesday when he was heard on a hot microphone discussing his plans while swearing in new senators at the U.S. Capitol.
The aide says Biden, through the University of Delaware initiative, will share his insights developed during decades in the Senate and White House. He plans to help Penn with its global engagement.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
The vice president graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.