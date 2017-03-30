WASHINGTON (AP) — Two months into Donald Trump’s presidency, a new survey shows Americans mostly disapprove of his overall performance but are more upbeat about his handling of the economy.
The poll was conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research amid the collapse of the GOP’s health care overhaul. It found that 42 percent of Americans approve and 58 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing.
At this point in their presidencies, Barack Obama’s approval rating was above 60 percent in Gallup’s polling, and George W. Bush’s approval rating was above 50 percent.
There’s a brighter side for Trump: Americans split evenly over the economy — often a major driver of presidential success or failure.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
But the poll suggests Trump may find it difficult to step past health care.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.