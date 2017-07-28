WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his plan on health care all along has been to let the Affordable Care Act (AKA “Obamacare”) fail, then replace it.
An AP Fact Check finds that’s not so.
He promised during the 2016 campaign to have Barack Obama’s health care law repealed and replaced in one swoop, as soon as he became president. That has yet to happen.
In a tweet and a speech Friday, he said his idea “from the beginning” was to get rid of the law, then come up with a new one.
But that contradicts his assertion in a 2016 campaign tweet: “We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare — and nobody can do that like me.”