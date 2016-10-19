WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim from the final presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:
DONALD TRUMP: The violence that occurred at his campaign rallies “was started by” Hillary Clinton, whose operatives paid people to “cause fights, do bad things.” He said the proof of this was “all on tape.”
THE FACTS: Unclear. A selectively edited video released on Wednesday by conservative activist James O’Keefe does show Democratic operative Scott Foval appearing to boast about provoking violent reactions at Trump rallies. But Foval was not directly employed by either the Clinton campaign or the Democratic National Committee, both of which have denounced his comments. DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile says she doesn’t believe that people working for Democrats incited violence or employed the tactics Foval described.
___
Contributed by Associated Press writer Jeff Horwitz.
