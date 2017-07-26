BEIRUT (AP) — President Donald Trump is not up to speed on who’s fighting whom in the Middle East.
An AP Fact Check finds that the president wrongly credited the Lebanese government with fighting Hezbollah when he heaped praise on its prime minister at the White House on Tuesday. Hezbollah actually is a partner in the Lebanese government, with two cabinet seats.
Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Islamist political party with a militant faction.
Its fighters are leading a military offensive to wipe out Sunni extremists from the Islamic State group and al-Qaida from areas along the Lebanese-Syrian border.
