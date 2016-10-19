WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim from the final presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:
DONALD TRUMP: “If you look at your voter rolls you will see millions of people that are registered to vote, millions — this isn’t coming from me, this is coming from Pew report and other places — millions of people that are registered to vote that shouldn’t be registered to vote.”
THE FACTS: Trump asserted this to support his charge that the presidential election is “rigged,” but it doesn’t prove his point. A 2012 report from the Pew Charitable Trusts did find that 24 million voter registrations on the books are either no longer valid or inaccurate in some way. Some were failures to remove names of people who had died or moved, blamed on “antiquated” state registration systems. But the report didn’t find or even discuss any evidence of voting fraud.
