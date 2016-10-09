WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

DONALD TRUMP, asked whether he was describing sexual assault in video footage from 2005 in which he made sexually predatory and crude comments about women: “No, I didn’t say that at all.”

THE FACTS: Trump clearly described groping women without their permission in a footage captured by “Access Hollywood.” And Trump said he would automatically kiss women he considered beautiful.

“I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump said. “Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything.”

In the audio, first reported by The Washington Post, Trump also described his sexual advances toward a married woman. “I moved on her like a b—-. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married.”

DONALD TRUMP described the consequences of a sexual harassment lawsuit against former President Bill Clinton: “He lost his license. He had to pay an $850,000 fine.”

THE FACTS: Trump’s facts are, at best, jumbled. In 1998, lawyers for Bill Clinton settled with former Arkansas state employee Paul Jones for $850,000 in her four-year lawsuit alleging sexual harassment. Clinton did not acknowledge wrongdoing in the settlement. But Trump erred in describing the legal consequences of that case. In a related case before the Arkansas State Supreme Court, Clinton was fined $25,000 and his Arkansas law license was suspended for five years. Clinton also faced disbarment before the U.S. Supreme Court, but he opted to resign from the court’s practice instead of facing any penalties.