WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim from the vice presidential debate between Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and how it stacks up with the facts:

PENCE: “When African American police officers are involved in a police action shooting involving an African American, why would Hillary Clinton accuse that African American police officer of implicit bias?” Pence accused Clinton and Kaine of using recent police shootings “as a reason to use a broad brush to accuse law enforcement of implicit bias, or institutional racism.”

THE FACTS: The idea of potential racial bias in police departments has become a center of concern among law enforcement officials across the nation. Police departments are increasing implicit-bias training for their officers, including in large cities where protests over the over the killings of black men by white officers sparked a debate about the role race plays in policing. Experts say the focus on implicit bias is the next frontier of police training and the Justice Department has increasingly pushed for implicit bias training at troubled law enforcement agencies.

___

Contributed by Associated Press writer Alan Suderman.