WASHINGTON (AP) — A claim by President Donald Trump from his speech to Congress and how it stacks up with the facts:
TRUMP: His budget plan will offer “one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.”
THE FACTS: Three times in recent years, Congress raised defense budgets by larger amounts, in percentage terms, than the $54 billion, or 10 percent, increase that Trump proposes. The base defense budget grew by $41 billion, or 14.3 percent, in 2002; by $37 billion, or 11.3 percent, in 2003, and by $47 billion, or 10.9 percent, in 2008, according to Defense Department figures.
___
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Snow returns for Monday afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
Contributed by Associated Press writer Robert Burns.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.