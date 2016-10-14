WASHINGTON (AP) — Another woman has come forward to say she was sexually assaulted by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. His campaign denied the allegation.

In a story published online Friday, Kristin Anderson told The Washington Post that she was sitting on a couch with friends at a New York nightclub in the early 1990s when a hand reached up her skirt and touched her through her underwear.

Anderson, then in her early 20s, said she pushed the hand away, turned around and recognized Trump as the man who had groped her. Then recently divorced, Trump’s face was then a frequent presence in the New York tabloids, and he was regular presence on the Manhattan club scene.

“He was so distinctive looking — with the hair and the eyebrows. I mean, nobody else has those eyebrows,” Anderson told the newspaper. She said the assault was random and occurred with “zero conversation.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said, “Mr. Trump strongly denies this phony allegation by someone looking to get some free publicity. It is totally ridiculous.”

Anderson did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

At the time of the incident, Anderson was trying to start a career as a model while working as a makeup artist and restaurant hostess. She said the episode lasted no more than 30 seconds.

Anderson told the Post that she and her companions were “very grossed out and weirded out” and thought, “OK, Donald is gross. We all know he’s gross. Let’s just move on.”

The Post says it contacted Anderson, now 46, after a friend she had told about the incident recounted it to a reporter. Other friends also told the Post that Anderson recounted the same story to them years ago.

Anderson’s account comes after several other women have reported that Trump groped or kissed them without their consent. Trump has denied all the allegations, calling the women liars.

Anderson’s decision to speak publicly about her experience follows last week’s disclosure by the Post of a 2005 video in which Trump boasted that his celebrity gave him the ability to grab women “by the p—-. You can do anything.” Trump apologized for those remarks, but also dismissed them as “locker room talk.”

Anderson disagreed.

“It’s a sexual assault issue, and it’s something that I’ve kept quiet on my own,” she told the Post. “And I’ve always kept quiet. And why should I keep quiet? Actually, all of the women should speak up, and if you’re touched inappropriately, tell somebody and speak up about it. Actually go to the authorities and press some charges. It’s not OK.”

___

Follow Michael Biesecker on Twitter at: http://Twitter.com/mbieseck