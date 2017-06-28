WASHINGTON (AP) — Aides to Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is being treated for kidney cancer, say surgery to remove a lesion on her rib went well.
The surgery was Tuesday. Aides tweeted on her account late Tuesday, “Sen. Hirono is in the recovery room after a successful surgery. Mahalo for your well wishes.”
Hirono announced in May that she was being treated for kidney cancer. She said on the Senate floor Monday night that she was undergoing surgery on Tuesday.
Hirono was critical of the Senate GOP health care bill, saying “it’s as bad as we thought.”
Hirono, 69, is in her first term as senator after serving three terms in the House.