WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that when President Donald Trump skips the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, expect him to spend that Saturday night in April “focused on what he can to do to help better America.”
The dinner attracts politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president, who’s often roasted.
Trump isn’t saying why he won’t be there. He has railed against “the fake news media,” saying it is “the enemy of the American people.”
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it’s “kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
She tells ABC’s “This Week” that Trump wasn’t elected “to spend his time with reporters and celebrities.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.