WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan said he visited Rep. Steve Scalise on Thursday morning and that “his spirits are up” as he recovers from the gunshot wound he suffered last week.

“He seemed like he’s doing real well,” said Ryan, R-Wis.

Ryan said Scalise craved updates on work as he recovers at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise, R-La., is the No. 3 House Republican, the “whip” responsible for counting votes and getting lawmakers to cast votes. He was struck in the hip when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The hospital said his condition had improved to fair.

“I had a great meeting with Steve-O this morning and he’s bright, he’s alert,” Ryan said. “He just wanted to go through the agenda. He wanted to go through the latest whip (count). He wanted to go through what’s coming to the floor next week. He wanted a brief on work.”

Ryan said Scalise is “very thankful for the outpouring of support that he’s received from friends and colleagues and people from Louisiana.”

A House panel announced modest increases in spending for lawmakers’ security, including improved training and equipment, as it unveiled legislation to pay for congressional operations.

Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., said the legislation includes “provisions that will ensure members can enhance their constituents’ safety at events in their districts.”