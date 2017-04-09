PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A top national security adviser to President Donald Trump is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Singapore.
K.T. McFarland came into the White House as a deputy to Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump fired Flynn in February amid revelations Flynn misled senior administration officials about his contacts with Russian government officials.
Flynn’s replacement, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, was given free rein to make changes to the national security structure.
McFarland’s impending move was confirmed Sunday by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement hasn’t been made public. The post requires Senate confirmation.
McFarland worked as a Fox News analyst before joining Trump’s national security team. She previously worked for three Republican presidents — Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.
