A new study says that 1 in 6 people who married in 2015 wed someone of a difference race or ethnicity, the highest proportion in American history. The figures come from a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
WASHINGTON — A new study says that 1 in 6 people who married in 2015 wed someone of a difference race or ethnicity, the highest proportion in American history.
The figures released Thursday come from a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
Overall, 1 in 10 people — or 11 million — in the United States have spouses of a different race or ethnicity.
Pew researchers note that 50 years ago, only 3 percent of the people in the country were intermarried — that is, had spouses of a different race or ethnicity. That was in 1967 when the Supreme Court ruled interracial and interethnic marriage was legal throughout the United States
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Alaska Airlines will start passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field
- 'Lola' Pulido lived life of devotion to family
- Hey, hey, hey, goodbye! Wettest rainy season in Seattle history nears end as heat wave begins
- No more holding that phone while driving under new law in Washington state
Before then, marriages between people of different races and ethnicities were illegal in many states.