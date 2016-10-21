WASHINGTON (AP) — One email in a new batch of Hillary Clinton’s emails released Friday by the State Department contains classified information.

The department on Friday posted to its website 112 documents recovered by the FBI during its investigation into Clinton’s private email server. In one email, the department censored several paragraphs that it determined contained foreign government information deemed “confidential” — the lowest level of classification.

The FBI provided the State Department with about 14,900 emails purported not to have been among the 55,000 pages that Clinton had turned over and were previously released. Of those previously released, the department classified more than 2,000 emails, mostly at the “confidential” and “secret” levels. Twenty-two emails were withheld entirely from publication on grounds that they were “top secret.”