NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an armed suspect was fatally shot after fleeing a traffic stop in Nashville.
Jocques Scott Clemmons was struck in the back and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Friday.
A police statement said Clemmons was carrying a loaded .357 pistol and had charged at Officer Josh Lippert and then ran through the parking lot in a public housing development and caught up with Clemmons.
The two had a physical confrontation, and Clemmons refused orders to drop a gun that he was holding. Believing he was in imminent danger, Lippert fired three times at Clemmons.
Most Read Stories
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Triple delight in the sky: Full 'snow moon,' eclipse and comet on Friday
- Washington '2 for 2' against Trump ban: State politicians react
The police statement said Lippert was in uniform but driving an unmarked police car when he saw Clemmons, 31, run a stop sign. Lippert is white; Clemmons was African-American.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.