NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s mayor is denouncing a statement against same-sex marriage that evangelical leaders named after the city.
On Tuesday, Mayor Megan Barry tweeted that the “Nashville Statement” is poorly named and does not represent the inclusive values of the city and people of Nashville.
More than 180 evangelical leaders have signed the statement, which was released after the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission annual conference last week in Nashville.
Among 14 beliefs listed, the statement also takes a stance against transgender people. It says Christians shouldn’t simply agree to disagree on homosexuality and transgender issues.
Most Read Stories
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Seattle leads nation in home-price growth for 10th straight month
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
In response to Barry’s tweet, Coalition for Biblical Sexuality President Denny Burk wrote that the group was simply following a longstanding Christian tradition of naming doctrinal statements after where they were written.