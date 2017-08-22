DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nanny accused of burning a 3-year-old’s hand and leg on a hot stove, lifting her up by her hair and trapping her inside a toy chest has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2wmpGyU ) a defense attorney called Lidia Quilligana’s actions “unfathomable” at Tuesday’s sentencing, but said she was “a sad person who lost control.” The attorney said Quilligana was abused as a child and was using the only discipline she knew.

An advocate for the victims said the abuse suffered by the 3-year-old and her 1-year-old twin siblings could only be described as torture.

The judge said 15 years “doesn’t even come close to fitting the crime.”

Police say Quilligana was arrested in 2015 after a hidden camera captured the abuse.

___

