LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Entertainment Tonight” host Nancy O’Dell says women shouldn’t be objectified, even in the locker room.

In remarks to air Monday on the entertainment news show, O’Dell addressed crude, taped comments made about her by GOP presidential contender Donald Trump in 2005 and his response to their release.

Referring to a statement issued Saturday, O’Dell repeated her assertion that “there is no room for objectification of women” or anyone. She then added, “not even in the locker room.”

During Sunday’s debate with Democratic contender Hillary Clinton, Trump dismissed his taped remarks to then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush as “locker room talk.”

The candidate apologized for the vulgar banter, which included his assertion that he tried and failed to sleep with a married woman he called “Nancy.”

“Access Hollywood” has identified O’Dell as the woman Trump referred to.

In the recording that was published Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News, Trump also said, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” adding, “Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything.”

Bush, now with NBC’s “Today,” has been suspended from the job he started just two months ago.

In her remarks Monday, O’Dell says she’s been a journalist for 26 years and “it is my job to bring you news about others rather than turning the focus on myself.”

But the release of the tape that’s become national news and part of the presidential race has “thrown me in the middle of the political arena of which I didn’t ask to be a part,” O’Dell said.

In her weekend statement, she said “it was disappointing to hear such objectification of women. The conversation needs to change because no female, no person, should be the subject of such crass comments, whether or not cameras are rolling.”

___

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.