TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police have released the names of a man who was fatally shot and the officers who opened fire.

Police said Sunday that 58-year-old William Frost Jr. was shot by officers Jim Brill and Lance Bond.

Brill and Bond are on paid leave pending an investigation. The officer believed to have fired the fatal shot was not identified.

Police have said Frost refused the officers’ orders to drop a knife he was carrying and was shot with a stun gun before the officers opened fire when he became aggressive.

The incident was Tulsa’s sixth fatal officer-involved shooting this year, the second in the last week, and comes just over a month after Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot an unarmed Terence Crutcher. Shelby has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Crutcher’s death.