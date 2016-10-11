ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The names of eight New York firefighters who died in the line of duty have been added to a memorial near the state Capitol.

Half of the eight honored at a ceremony Tuesday died last year. One of them, Arthur Stickney of Malone, died in 1942.

The others are Jack Rose of Mt. Marion; Barry Miller of Bergen; Lawrence Sesso and Robert Knight of Sayville; Charles Wallace of Montgomery; Richard Weisse of St. James; and Michael Esposito, Baldwin.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH’-kuhl) says their stories are testaments to everyday heroism.

There are 2,406 names on the memorial wall at Empire State Plaza. The earliest is from 1811.

State officials say more than 100,000 firefighters across New York and their departments responded to almost 1.5 million incidents last year.